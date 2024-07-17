Marochko: a column of Azov military equipment was spotted in Kharkov at night

A column of military equipment of the Ukrainian nationalist brigade “Azov” was spotted in Kharkov (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia)She was moving around the city at night, he reported. RIA News Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia (NM) of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko.

According to him, vehicles with ammunition and personnel were seen in Kharkov at night. According to Marochko, the column also contained a Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).