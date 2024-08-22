Head of Temryuk District Babenkov: 30 fuel tanks were hit in the port

There were dozens of fuel tanks in the Kavkaz port in Krasnodar Krai, which was attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF). This was reported by the head of the Temryuk district, Fyodor Babenkov, in his Telegram-channel.

“There are 12 fire brigades, three ambulance teams, rescuers from the Temryuk District ASS, and rescuers from Kuban SPAS working at the scene. There were 30 fuel tanks on the ferry,” the official wrote.