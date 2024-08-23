Shot: Ukrainian Armed Forces strike again at Proletarsk oil depot burning for sixth day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have attempted again to attack an oil depot in Proletarsk, Rostov Oblast, which has not been extinguished for six days after the last attack. This was reported by Shot in Telegram-channel.

According to his information, the object was hit at about five o’clock in the morning local time (the same as Moscow time). No one was injured, preliminarily.