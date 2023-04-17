Rakov: more than 50 thousand elderly Muscovites used the buses of the Route to Longevity

The launch of new free buses “Route to Longevity” allowed to increase passenger traffic in Moscow Longevity Centers (CMD) by 30 percent. Thus, it has become easier for elderly Muscovites to attend city events, travel and lead an active lifestyle. Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, spoke about this.

According to her, more than 50,000 Muscovites have already taken advantage of the Route to Longevity project. “Among the passengers are not only experienced project participants, but also newcomers – those who have recently joined the activities of the Moscow longevity centers,” the Vice Mayor specified.

Last summer, we launched a pilot project, Route to Longevity. The project is aimed at making visiting Moscow longevity centers even more convenient and making it easier for the older generation in the city to maintain an active lifestyle See also The Mohammed bin Rashid Falcon Race Cup crowns the "public" champions Anastasia Rakova Vice Mayor of Moscow

Buses connect all CMD and areas where they are not yet available. Older townspeople go to visit each other, attend excursions, organize joint events, create creative teams, and plan tour programs. Among the joint projects of the activists are Social Dances, Laughter Yoga, Genealogy, Healthy Food.

Activists of the Moskovsky CMD were among the first to use free buses. The launch of the Route to Longevity project served as a prerequisite for the formation of a separate travel club, which has become one of the most popular clubs in the center. Those who are members of it actively visit museums, estates and monasteries in Moscow and the Moscow region.

On the way to other centers, passengers of the Route to Longevity buses attend various excursions. In particular, the backstage of the Bolshoi Theatre, the legendary Pashkov House, the Lenin Library, the planetarium, as well as estates and museums.

In conclusion, Rakova added that in the near future it is planned to increase the number of buses running.