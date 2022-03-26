Occasionally challenges are launched online that are quickly accepted, because they are bizarre and because they usually involve adorable pets. Like the latest “challenge” that is becoming popular and inviting everyone to guess what breed is this cat, perhaps without his knowledge the protagonist of an online diatribe. However, it would be enough to go to his official Instagram page to find out what breed it is.

Photo source from Instagram by richie_the_mainecoon_

Richie is a very unusual looking cat. On his social channels he is followed by thousands of followers, who on Instagram and TikTok do not see them having news of him, thanks to the owner, Adriana Piraino, who tells his life and his adventures every day.

One day a user of the social network Reddit decided to share a Richie video on his channel, asking other users if they could recognize his breed. Thousands and thousands of comments later, still there are those who have not understood what race he is. Indeed, what an animal it is.

Richie it has a very special fur. In fact, when he was born in 2020 he was a kitten like many others. Its owners adopted it in France and as it grew they noticed that there was something peculiar about its appearance.

Richie had a lot of fur from an early age. But people took an interest in him when he developed the hair he has today, grown in a few days, like a coat on his body, only to transform into such a strange animal. Is cute. He started going viral on social media. People have gone mad.

What breed is this cat? The question that everyone asks themselves online

The answer is given to us by its owner. In addition to the name of his Instagram page.

