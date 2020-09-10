Lucid-4.jpg The base variant of the electric car Lucid Air is priced at $ 80,000 (Rs 58.75 lakh). At the same time, the initial price of its touring variant is $ 95,000 (about 69.7 lakh rupees). At the same time, the Grand Touring variant has an initial price of $ 1,39,000 (about 1 crore rupees). At the same time, the Dream Edition is priced at $ 1,69,000 (about Rs 1.24 crore). Delivery of this new pure electric luxury sedan will begin in the year 2021. The car generates 1,080hp power in its dual motor setup.

480 kilometers on 20-minute charging The car has a compact 113kWh extended-range battery pack. The company claims that it is the fastest charged electric vehicle. When connected to the DC fast charging network, this car goes for 300 miles (about 480 kilometers) on 20 minutes of charging. The electric car has come in 3 exterior colors. These colors are Stellar White, Infnit Black and Eureka Gold. The Eureka Gold Color is exclusive to the Dream Edition of the car.

Top speed over 320 kmph Lucid Air accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 2.5 seconds. The top speed of the car is more than 320 kmph. It is the only electric sedan to achieve quarter-mile time in less than 10 seconds. The interior of this electric car is inspired by the private jet. The full-size luxury-class interior has been given in Lucid Air. A 34-inch curved glass cockpit 5K display is given in front of the driver, which floats above the dashboard.

There are 32 sensors in electric car The electric car Lucid Air has 32 sensors. The car has an Ethernet based architecture for the driver-monitoring system and its advanced driver assistance system. Booking of the car has started on Lucid’s website. The car can be booked on a payment of $ 1,000. However, for booking the Dream Edition you will have to pay $ 7,500.

