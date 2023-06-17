Inflation, by causing a rise in prices, many consumers prefer to buy used clothing, therefore, they search in bazaars on the internet, or in flea market of their cities or communities, to find the best options for second-hand items.

Everyone likes it when a product meets the 3 ‘B’s; good pretty and cheap. For this reason, we present to you the best 5 tianguis de paca, where you should invest for a new outfit for all kinds of occasions and events.

There are more and more people who prefer to go to a street market, because there you can find all kinds of clothes, for special occasions or day to day, many of them are brand names and have an affordable price.

Most of the second-hand garments are actually new, as many sellers buy them wholesale, or decide to offer them because they are not their size, so they are all of good quality.

Searching for clothes in markets, public roads or bazaars on social networks, when purchasing reused products, helps the economy and ecology, thus helping everyone to renew their wardrobe and be fashionable.

5 good alternatives to get second-hand clothes in Mexico City are: