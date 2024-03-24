Less than five days after its premiere, a series burst onto Netflix and became the most viewed on Netflix globally. The famous streaming platform, true to its custom, surprised its subscribers with a new production of only eight chapters, which, a few days after its launch, already became the favorite of many people around the planet, who were trapped with its incredible story.

Next, we will tell you more about this popular fiction, which occupies a privileged place on the lists of various countries and which, just a week after its official premiere, managed to take the throne from 'The Knights', the successful series of Guy Ritchie.

What is the most watched series on Netflix?

According to the FlixPatrol portal, the most watched series worldwide in Netflix is 'The three-body problem'a program starring Benedict Wong, Jess Hong and the Mexican Eiza González, which arrived on the platform on March 21, 2024 and only three days were enough to end the reign of 'The Gentlemen', a fiction by Guy Ritchie.

'The three-body problem' is based on the book of the same name written by Liu Cixin, published in 2016, and leads the list of the most popular productions on the service, in which it surpasses series such as 'The Gentlemen', 'Physical 100', 'Homicide', ' Bandidos', 'Iron Reign', among others.

What is 'The Three Body Problem' about?

“A secret military project in China sends signals into space to establish contact with extraterrestrials. An alien civilization on the verge of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth,” can be read at the beginning of the official synopsis.

“Meanwhile, on our planet, different camps begin to form, some that plan to welcome higher beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt and others that prepare to fight the invasion,” concludes the review of 'The problem of the three bodies'.

How many episodes does 'The Three Body Problem' have?

'The three-body problem' either '3 Body Problem'as is its name in English, It has a total of eight chapters in its first season, which last between 44 and 63 minutes. Below, we offer you a guide with the chapters and their respective titles:

'The Three Body Problem' was produced by David Benioff, creator of 'Game of Thrones'. Photo: Netflix See also Deaths by drowning are primed with bathers this year

Chapter 1: 'Countdown' (60 minutes)

'Countdown' (60 minutes) Episode 2: 'Red Coast' (63 minutes)

'Red Coast' (63 minutes) Chapter 3: 'Destroyer of worlds' (53 minutes)

'Destroyer of worlds' (53 minutes) Chapter 4: 'Your Honor' (44 minutes)

'Your Honor' (44 minutes) Chapter 5: 'Last Judgment' (57 minutes)

'Last Judgment' (57 minutes) Chapter 6: 'Stars of our destiny' (48 minutes)

'Stars of our destiny' (48 minutes) Chapter 7: 'A preview' (58 minutes)

'A preview' (58 minutes) Chapter 8: 'Fenced project' (56 minutes).

What is the cast of 'The Three Body Problem'?