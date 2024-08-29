Fame, this wonderful condition and, at the same time, it happens that it can be a condemnation. What really changes this condition is not so much the character but the attitude of the fans, how they perceive their idol and, therefore, what “community” they feel part of. In the case of Niccolò Moriconi, known as Lasthis audience did not prove to be particularly empathetic, or at least a component of it.

The singer is going through a moment of great grief for the loss of his grandmother Gina, who passed away at the age of 96 just last Monday. The bond between them was truly significant. It’s not just mourning: Ultimo found himself having to deal with the intrusiveness of some fans who would do anything to take a picture with him. Some, imagine, showed up at the woman’s funeral. A behavior that was disrespectful to say the least, perhaps more correct to call it chilling and horrible.

Previously, the fan page “I miserabili del parchetto” had launched an appeal. It would have been important for everyone, the community of Ultimo fans, to respect the privacy of the singer and his family. Some, in the past, had tried to approach him in the clinic. Other fans of Ultimo, after what happened, expressed indignation for what they suffered during the funeral ceremony.

Some fans have denounced the behavior of certain people who, during the funeral in Poggio Mirteto, in the province of Rieti, they allegedly tried to take photographs of their grandmother’s coffin: “As my grandmother’s coffin was coming out of the hearse, a fan started taking photos. It was disgusting, Niccolò got furious. I won’t add anything else,” commented one of those present.

Ultimo could suddenly decide to change attitude with her fans, who have perhaps proven themselves excessive several times and part of a community that presents some not insignificant “deviations”. The announcement of the death of grandmother Gina was given on August 26 by Ultimo’s father, Sandro Moriconi, who wrote a moving message on Facebook: “You brought us together like every year on your last Ferragosto and you showed us what it means to face life with strength”.