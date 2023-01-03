Nigel Mansell he made his debut in F1 in 1980 driving the Lotus with which he participated in three Grands Prix, retiring in Austria and Holland and not qualifying in Italy. From 1981 to 1984, with the team characterized by the legendary gold-black livery in homage to the sponsor John Player Special, the Englishman scored five podiums before blossoming at the wheel of Williams starting in 1985. After coming close to the world title twice in 1986 and in 1987 in 1989 after a 1988 full of retirements Mansell joined Ferrari, but in 1991 he returned to Williams finishing again in second place in the championship standings behind Ayrton Senna.

In 1992 Mansell finally had the satisfaction of becoming world champion in F1 by dominating the season with nine victories in total out of the 16 races entered. After that Mansell tried his hand at Formula Cart in the United States, immediately winning the title in 1993 at the wheel of the Lola of the Newman Haas team. In 1994, following the death of Ayrton Senna, Williams gave space to the test driver David Coulthard also attracting Nigel Mansell to some races, who raced in France without luck after having undergone a test at Brands Hatch to familiarize himself with the FW16 designed by Adrian Newey, a decidedly less competitive car than the FW14B with which he had dominated 1992.

After the Le Castellet weekend, Mansell returned to the wheel at the end of the season in the last three races, taking pole position and winning the final Australian Grand Prix held in Adelaide, a race that went down in history for the contact between Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill who delivered the first world title in the German driver’s career amid controversy. Adelaide was the 31st and last victory of the English Lion in F1. Mansell had hoped to get Williams confirmed for 1995, but Patrick Head preferred to give the starting job to David Coulthard who then moved to McLaren in 1996 when Jacques Villeneuve arrived at Grove, Gilles’ son, world champion the following year in 1997. The official confirmation of David Coulthard in Williams arrived on 3 January 1995.

It was the Woking team that did not hesitate to sign Nigel Mansell in 1995 after Williams’ decision. In the pre-season tests, however, the Mercedes-powered McLaren highlighted numerous problems to the point that Mansell preferred to give space to Mark Blundell at the start of the season. He returned to the wheel in the San Marino Grand Prix and in the subsequent Spanish Grand Prix, but the problems with the McLaren MP4 / 10 were far from resolved and the Englishman decided, thanks to a clause of his contract, to terminate his partnership early, leaving Formula 1 permanently. However in December 1996, Mansell drove a Jordan 196 in a private test at the Estoril Circuit, fueling speculation that he was in the ballot for a seat in the 1997 season.