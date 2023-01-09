Twenty years ago Jos Verstappen after a year of inactivity in 2002 he announced his return to the F1 starting grid in 2003 at the wheel of the Minardi. The Dutch driver born in 1972 had made his debut with Benetton in 1994 alongside Michael Schumacher and at the wheel of the B194 he obtained the only two podiums of his career in Hungary and Belgium, conquering third place under the checkered flag on both occasions. Verstappen senior’s career subsequently continued with Simtek, Footwork, Tyrrell, Stewart and Arrows, the latter stable with which he showed off in the wet on several occasions, above all the 2001 Malaysian Grand Prix when he also occupied the second position in a crazy start to the race with the rain suddenly arriving in the first laps of the race. In total Jos scored 17 F1 points in 106 GPs contested, but in the Dutch driver’s time the scoring system only provided points for the first six classified drivers to finish.

The 2003 year at the wheel of Minardi was stingy with satisfactions for Jos Verstappen, convinced by the then team manager to return to the wheel of an F1 car Paul Stoddart, who hoped to collect half of the share of the television rights that belonged to the bankrupt Arrows (to be divided with Jordan). This plan did not fully succeed also because Stoddart met resistance from other team principals such as Frank Williams and Ron Dennis, guilty of not having respected the agreements signed on 15 January for the change in regulations, which provided for the establishment of a fund for the teams in difficulty (later skipped due to the opposition of the two managers of Williams and McLaren) and the division between Jordan and Minardi of the TV rights due to Arrows. The tension came to a head during the weekend of the Canadian Grand Prix, during which Stoddart refused to sign the new regulations proposed by the FIA ​​which required unanimity, citing the lack of income foreseen by the previous agreement and the refusal of the engine manufacturers to supply the engines at a maximum price of 10 million euros.

In any case, the season had started in a difficult way for Minardi also because the agreement for the supply of tires with Bridgestone was ratified only a few days before the start of the World Championship and for this reason Verstappen and Justin Wilson had to settle for the first four races of tires from the previous year. On the car, which had practically not carried out any tests, at the beginning only the modifications necessary to house the engine were made Cosworth different from the Asiatech of 2002. The lack of funds on which Stoddart hoped immediately had consequences on the development of the car and Verstappen therefore went through a difficult season in which he obtained a ninth place in the Canadian Grand Prix as his best result.

In any case, Jos took away a small great satisfaction: during the pre-qualifying of the French GP on Friday, in the last minutes Verstappen left the pits, while it stopped raining, and hit the best timebut in qualifying proper as he led his team for the first time in a timed session lead since the 1989 Belgian Grand Prix.