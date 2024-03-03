An entire community is in shock at the sudden death of a kind and loving mother

The very sad news has spread in the last few hours. A young mother lost her life due to a sudden illness that struck her while she was at work. Mimoza Krasniqi he was only 38 years old.

The entire community of Spinea, in the province of Venice, is shocked. Mimoza Krasniqi was originally from Kosovo, but she had been living in Italy for some time. A young mother, struck by a sudden illnesswho leaves her husband and 5 children, the eldest just turned 18. She had recently decided to return to work in a hotel, she had stopped to take care of her large family. Her colleagues and friends revealed it:

She had recently returned to work, because with 5 children it wasn't easy before.

Everyone knew her as Moza, a smiling woman and a loving mother. When the drama occurred, the 38-year-old was in the hotel where she worked as a waitress. Unfortunately, no one was able to help the young mother. The news quickly spread among her residents, who clung to her family's grief and on her web, where those who knew her wanted to pay homage to her with a final farewell. Even her eldest daughter, just 18, wrote little moving words for his mother:

I will do anything for the family.

Even the neighbors are shocked and have always wanted to talk about that woman smiling and kindsimple and able to win them over every time with his availability and vitality.

She cared a lot about her family, she always faced and overcame the problems that came her way. Her partner was often absent for work and she raised her children by giving all the help she could.

The last farewell to Mimoza Krasniqi will be celebrated in her country of origin, however wish of his family.

