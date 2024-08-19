A tragic accident occurred to the detriment of a newborn just 7 days old. The little girl was hit by some drops of boiling water that suddenly came out of the food processor nearby.

The little girl is currently hospitalized in Parma.

Food processor leaks boiling water: 7-day-old baby suffers severe burns

A great drama has occurred in I correctin the province of Reggio Emilia. A newborn of only 7 days of life reported some burns all over the body following the boiling water spill from the food processor.

This terrible accident occurred over the weekend. The alarm about what happened was raised by the same parents of the little girl. They contacted 118 shortly after 8pm and within a few minutes the ambulance she went to the little girl’s home.

Given the seriousness of the situation and the presence of burns all over the body, the emergency services were also called the air rescuewho transported the newborn to theMajor Hospital of Parma. The child is currently hospitalized at the neonatal intensive carebut fortunately the doctors’ intervention managed to stabilize her. The little girl is in fact shaken by what happened, but does not appear to be in danger of life.

Home Accident Puts Newborn Baby’s Life at Risk

The kitchen and the bathroom are the places that statistically lead to the greatest number of domestic accidents. This also happened to the poor newborn baby who, in fact, was in the kitchen at the moment in which the kettle caused this kind of problem.

The water drops leaking from the device then caused first degree burns spread over the little girl’s body. This event will require several treatments and a long time to be completely resolved.

Obviously we are proceeding with the reconstruction of what happened, even if it seems evident that the whole thing is the result of an unfortunate coincidence that could have been foreseen. We therefore hope that the small may he recover as soon as possible.