Rome, a swarm of bees on the top case of a scooter has aroused much concern: here’s what happened and how to behave

It happened in Rome, it spread on social networks and attracted the attention of thousands of users. One swarm of bees on the trunk of a moped in Campo de’ Fiori.

Credit: Welcome to Favelas – Instagram

This is not the first time such an episode has occurred. The bee swarm moves from place to place to build the new hive. But what should you do if you find yourself faced with such a situation? Bees should not be disturbed, even if the owner needs to move his vehicle sooner or later and even if they are in a built-up area where many people circulate. And then, what to do? Fortunately, that same evening the swarm is turned away.

Photo source from Pixabay

Usually, the swarm of bees it is not dangerous if left alone. This is because at that moment the insects are looking for a new hive to settle with the queen and they are not protecting her. So it’s essential to leave them alone, keep your distance and wait for them to go away on their own. If that doesn’t happen, that’s fine call a beekeeper. The expert will then take care of the situation.

Traveling bees usually leave the place within 24 hours and under no circumstances should they be removed. It is a protected species, very important for our life. All we can do is place a plate or tray with water and sugarso as to give them the necessary energy to continue the journey.

Photo source from Pixabay

Experts have repeatedly launched appeals on the web, such situations are not as rare as it is believed. Bees help the planet survive by helping us enjoy one healthy and clean land. How many times have you read that if bees disappear, in a short time we will all be doomed? So, if such a situation should happen to you, keep calm, move away, wait for them to resume their journey or contact a beekeeper.