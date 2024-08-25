A family dinner turned into an endless tragedy. The surveyor Alberto Lorenzin He actually died following an epileptic seizure that struck him while he was eating with his three children. They tried to help him, but unfortunately there was nothing they could do.

He suffers an epileptic fit while having dinner with his children: Alberto Lorenzin is dead

Alberto Lorenzin it was a surveyor very famous who was very well known in his area, that is, that of St. George of the Perches in the province of Padua. The man would have turned 52 on September 10, but unfortunately this birthday will never be celebrated again.

Alberto, who was the father of three children, he was having dinner with them in his home in Fratte when he felt ill. With him only his children Andrea, Alida and Aurora as Alberto had been separated from the mother of the three boys for some time.

The man’s children immediately realized that something was wrong and did everything they could to try to save him. Unfortunately, however, this epileptic seizure It turned out to be more intense than expected and left him no escape.

The news related to the disappearance of the surveyor has left the entire community in shock, as he was a very good and exemplary person both in terms of his personal and professional profile.

Many people therefore wanted to send him a final message aimed at celebrating the person he was and the void he will certainly leave in all those who had the chance to know him. The mayor also spoke Daniel Canella. I had the opportunity to work with him and I appreciated his human and professional qualities. A great person has left us: I express my deepest condolences to his family for his death.

There are also several reminders of this sports associations where the man served, as well as the world of the Church where he had been a volunteer for several years. We therefore extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family.