The beautiful words of the parish priest, during the funeral, make Maria De Filippi smile: “Maurizio Costanzo was greedy, I know that…”

Yesterday, at 3.00 pm, in the Church of the Artists in Rome, the last farewell was celebrated to Maurice Costanzo.

Many people who chose to be present, the funeral service was broadcast live on TV. There were many faces from the world of entertainment, television, politics and journalism. Maria de Filippi was heartbrokensupported by his son Gabriele Costanzo.

Camilla, the daughter of Maurizio Costanzo, born from his previous marriage, has read a touching letter. Gerry Scotti has too read the prayer of the artists.

A smile during the homily for Maurizio Costanzo

The pastor recalled the wonderful person he was, the great journalist that no one will ever forget and he also managed to get a smile to his beloved wife Maria de Filippi.

Maurizio was very greedy, I know that he was even secretly passed a few pieces of dark chocolate every now and then.

The presenter smiled, she knew very well how greedy her husband was. Then, came the part of her that she made it move:

The relationship with Maria was one of esteem, love, sharing and complicity. She had a strong sense of protection for her loved ones.

Maurizio Costanzo has always talked about his wonderful relationship with Maria de Filippi. Both from the first moment he understood that she was the woman who would have him held hand on the verge of death. Together they adopted Gabriele when he was only 13 and today he has become a wonderful man who helps his mother with her work, choosing to stay behind the spotlight.

The man also appeared very tired, for three days he has supported his mom. Neither of them expected the loss of Maurizio Costanzo.

He had been hospitalized for a simple colon surgery. Unfortunately, his immune system couldn’t handle the post-op and the complications that arose led to his sudden and unexpected death.

The father of Italian journalism, today rests at Verano cemeterytogether with Alberto Sordi, Gigi Proietti and Monica Vitti.