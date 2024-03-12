A dramatic event occurred in recent days in Western Australia, in Kalgoorlie. Liam Trimmer, a 29-year-old police officer of English origin, fell during his engagement party and bled to death in front of everyone present, obviously shocked. The rescue attempts carried out by the rescuers who arrived on site promptly were useless for him.

Born in England, Liam Trimmer had moved to Australia just over 10 years ago for work reasons. He had chosen the path to become a policeman and after completing the academy in Joondalup in 2017, he moved to Kalgoorlie, east of Perth, where he worked in the unit fighting criminal gangs.

A few days ago he organized an engagement party with his partner, where all their friends and family went to wish them the best for a life together. Unfortunately, that day which should have been one of only joy, in an instant he transformed into a nightmare.

The 29-year-old, for reasons and in ways that have not been disclosed, suddenly is stumbled and, in falling, one is severed the neck and the carotid artery. A chilling scene which was witnessed by all those present obviously shocked. The call to rescued and the arrival of the latter on site was timely.

Doctors have tried in every way to save his life, but the enormous amount of blood that leaked did not allow them to avoid the worst. Liam bled to death.

Pain and shock throughout the city for what happened to a Police officer very well known and respected in the law enforcement community. As the words of the commissioner testify With Blanch to station 9 News Perth: