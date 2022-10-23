He was playing with friends, when he suddenly collapsed: Matteo Stante dies at just 32 years old during a padel match

Matteo Stante he suddenly lost his life at the age of 32. A very sad story that happened in Lanciano, in the province of Chieti, in Abruzzo.

He had organized, together with his friends, between laughter and relaxation, one padel match. But just as he was playing on the pitch, in front of the incredulous eyes of all present, Matteo Stante was slumped to the ground. A sudden illness who broke his life forever.

Friends and brother quickly realized that something was wrong, so they have emergency services alerted. Among those present, someone began to practice the first resuscitation maneuvers, waiting for the health workers. In a short time, the ambulance reached the padel court and the doctors did everything possible to save the life of the 32-year-old. Unfortunately it was already too late and in the end they had no choice but to declare the death on the spot.

The Carabinieri agents also arrived in the sports center, who started the investigations and tried to reconstruct thewhole dynamics of the facts.

It all happened due to an unexpected illness, which no one could ever have foreseen. Matteo Stante died of a heart attack, so it was decided to do not have the autopsy exam on his lifeless body.

A community shocked by the death of Matteo Stante

The news shocked the entire community, friends, family and everyone who knew the 32-year-old. Matteo was married for just one year and was about to build a new life.

The whole Azzurra Basket family gathers around Alessio and the whole Stante family for the untimely death of dear Matteo. Our most sincere and heartfelt condolences.

Numerous i messages published on the web, by all those who wanted to remember the 32 year old for the last time. He has been described as a kind man, a special and good person, a genuine person.