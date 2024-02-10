













It happened again: My Hero Academia suspends publication due to health issues | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









This would go on sale on Tuesday, February 13 in Japan. However, Kohei Horikoshi, who is the creator of the series, suddenly fell ill. That is why he could not have this new delivery on time.

So now the manga My Hero Academia It will return until #12 of Weekly Shonen Jump, which will go on sale on Monday, February 19.

We recommend: Fourth My Hero Academia movie receives first trailer and release date.

One day before, as is customary, the new chapter should be available on Manga Plus, the service that distributes Shueisha series online and via application.

The message shared on social networks does not reveal the illness that Horikoshi suffers from. But there are suspicions about it.

Fountain: Shueisha.

Especially because this mangaka is known for working excessively, which has caused him various physical ailments and, in the process, he suffers from stress.

Kohei Horikoshi is determined to finish the manga My Hero Academia this same year after he tried it other times.

But that's why it tends to be exceeded and that's where the consequences come from. Many fans think that he needs to take a break from his work so that he can recover well.

The fact that a mangaka goes overboard in his work is something that happens more or less frequently in Japan. Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piecehe used to until his editor forced him to stop and take things slow.

Fountain: Bones.

The creator of My Hero Academia It should still be moderated. Regarding the anime, the seventh season is on the way but the first month of broadcast will be dedicated to remembering what has happened so far.

Apart from My Hero Academia We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)