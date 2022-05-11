During three days, the lifeless body of a young woman whose identity is unknown at the time remained under the mattress of a bed inside one of the rooms Hotel Stationslocated in the Guerrero neighborhood, of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, in Mexico City.

His discovery was made during the afternoon of yesterday in advanced state of decomposition by hotel cleaning staff, who discovered the woman’s body due to the strong odor that it gave off in one of the rooms on the third level.

Uniformed men arrived at the scene in the building located at number 17 Bernal Díaz street, in the colony warrior, before the call of the person in charge of the Hotel Estaciones. Apparently, the woman was approximately 25 years old.

According to the first reports, the body of the young woman, presumably a sex worker, was between the mattress of the bed and the concrete base of it.

Experts from the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office arrived at the scene to remove the body, collect evidence and clarify the cause of his death and circumstances, as well as his alleged homicide.

So far, the whereabouts of the alleged perpetrator are unknown. In an unofficial version it is mentioned that the young woman was caught entering the place with a man about three days ago.