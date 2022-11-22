She failed to win her battle against leukemia, which began in 2020. Nicki Aycox, the Supernatural actress, died

Sadness in show business, the actress Nicki Aycox he lost his long battle with leukemia. She was best known for her role as Meg Masters in the TV series Supernatural and for that in Jeepers Creepers 2.

She passed away forever at the age of 47 years old on November 16, 2022. Many were aware of his condition, against which he had been battling for several years.

In 2020 the unpleasant diagnosis. Nicki Aycox had begun documenting her long struggle step by step through her social channels, especially on Instagram. But it was from the month of March, that it was no longer posting updates.

The Courage of Nicki Aycox

He had always shown his energy and his smiles, despite the sessions chemotherapy. “I will never stop fighting”he always repeated in his moving videos, which managed to give strength and courage to all those who lived in his same situation.

The heartbreaking news was revealed by the sister-in-law Susan Raab Cekloskyvia a moving post on Facebook:

My beautiful, intelligent, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. They had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.

The post from the creator of the Supernatural series also arrived soon, Eric Cripe:

I am sad to hear that the great Nicki Aycox, our first Meg Master, has passed away. Too young. She was amazing and she spoke her battles like honey and poison. It amazes me how she managed to make a simple word like lackluster legendary. She was a delightful actress.

Nicki Aycox movies

Among the most important works of the actress, the public today recalls: Jeepers Creepers 2, Over There, Criminal Minds, Supernatural, Perfect Stranger, Joy Ride 2 and TNT Dark Blue.