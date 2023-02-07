Turkey/Syria.- The amount of deathly victims for him magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Turkey and Syria reached 4,000 people and left thousands of buildings in ruins.

Emergency crews worked under adverse weather conditions hoping to rescue more survivors.

The authorities still fear that the number of victims will continue to rise, since the region is devastated by 12 years of civil war in Syria and the refugee crisis that followed it.

The survivors called for help among the rubblewhile rescuers worked in the rain and snow.

People who lost their homes faced a freezing night. In Gaziantep, Turkey, the people sought refuge in shopping malls, stadiums, mosques and community centers. The Turkish president declared seven days of national mourning.

The quake, with its epicenter in the Kahramanmaras province in southeastern Turkey, was felt in Damascus, Beirut, and Cairo. The region has suffered greatly in the last decade due to the civil war in Syria and refugees who fled the conflict.

In the Syrian rebel zone, hundreds of Families are still trapped in the rubble. and battered medical centers and hospitals are full of the wounded.

Turkey is home to millions of Syrian refugees and many live in buildings destroyed by military bombing.

The seismic activity continued to shake the region and a new earthquake of magnitude 6.0 was registered in the early hours of Tuesday.

Rescuers carefully removed the rubble to look for more victims and families waited for news about their loved ones.