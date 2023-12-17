TEL AVIV, Israel — Just weeks before Hamas launched the bloody October 7 attacks on Israel, the head of the Mossad arrived in Doha, Qatar, to meet with Qatari officials.

For years, the Qatari government had been sending millions of dollars a month to the Gaza Strip.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not only tolerated such payments, he encouraged them.

Allowing the payments — billions of dollars over the course of a decade — was a bet by Netanyahu that the money would preserve peace in Gaza and keep Hamas focused on governing, not fighting.

The Qatari payments, although apparently a secret, have been widely debated in the Israeli media for years. Netanyahu's critics accuse them of being part of a “buying silence” strategy, and the policy is being re-evaluated after the attacks. Netanyahu has said the suggestion that he tried to empower Hamas was “ridiculous.”

In interviews with more than two dozen current and former Israeli, American and Qatari officials, and officials from other Middle Eastern governments, The New York Times uncovered new details about this policy.

The payments were part of decisions by Israeli leaders, militia officers, and intelligence officials—all based on the fundamentally flawed diagnosis that Hamas was neither interested nor capable of carrying out a large-scale attack.

Even as the Israeli military obtained battle plans for a Hamas invasion and analysts observed significant terrorist exercises just across the border in Gaza, payments continued. During years, Israeli intelligence officials even escorted a Qatari official to Gaza, where he handed out money from suitcases filled with millions of dollars.

The money from Qatar had humanitarian purposes, such as paying government salaries in Gaza and buying fuel to keep a power plant operating.

However, Israeli intelligence officials now believe that money played a role in the success of the October 7 attacks, if only because it allowed Hamas to divert funds to military operations.

Hamas has always expressed its commitment to eliminating the State of Israel. However, each payment was testament to the Israeli government's view that Hamas was a low-level nuisance and even a political asset.

Netanyahu's critics say his approach toward Hamas essentially had a cynical political agenda: keeping Gaza quiet as a way to remain in power without addressing the threat from Hamas or simmering Palestinian discontent.

“Netanyahu's idea for a decade and a half was that if we calm down and pretend the problem doesn't exist, we can wait and it will go away,” said Eyal Hulata, Israel's national security adviser from July 2021 earlier this year.

Netanyahu and his advisors gradually began to reconsider their strategy for the Gaza Strip after several bloody and inconclusive military conflicts against Hamas.

“Everyone was fed up with Gaza,” recalled Zohar Palti, a former Mossad intelligence director.

After a conflict, in 2014, Netanyahu promoted a new strategy to try to “contain” Hamas, while Israel focused on Iran's nuclear program and its proxy armies such as Hezbollah.

This strategy was reinforced by repeated intelligence assessments that Hamas was neither interested nor capable of launching a significant attack inside Israel.

Yossi Kuperwasser, a former Israeli intelligence official, said some saw benefits in maintaining a “balance” in the Gaza Strip. “Israel's logic was that Hamas should be strong enough to rule Gaza, but weak enough to be deterred by Israel,” he explained.

However, not everyone supported him.

Avigdor Lieberman, who became Defense Minister in 2016, wrote a secret memo that year to Netanyahu warning that Hamas was slowly developing its military capabilities to attack Israel, and argued that Israel should strike first.

Netanyahu rejected the plan and preferred containment.

Yossi Cohen, who handled the Qatari file for many years as Mossad chief, also came to question Israel's policy on Gaza money, believing there was little oversight.

In June 2021, Cohen gave his first public speech after retiring and claimed that Qatari money going to the Gaza Strip had “got out of control.”

MARK MAZZETTI AND RONEN BERGMAN. THE NEW YORK TIMES