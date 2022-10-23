According to the former minister, the president would only have “an honest person’s demeanor” and would be “dazzling” with possible defeat

In live broadcast on his Facebook channel, former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub (PMB) stated that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has “honest person demeanor”but “corrupted” during the term.

With the title “Is it a sin to vote null?”Weintraub says that Bolsonaro “Lied, lie and will keep lying” to be reelected. “The difficulty is that he deceives a lot”he said.

For the former minister, Bolsonaro is “dazzling” and with “fear” of losing the re-election race for the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), on October 30th.

He also said that the Bolsonarista movement is a “leprosy that will take Brazil to the hole” and that it only prospers because the country is “in trance”.

Weintraub also criticized the former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro (União Brasil), senator elected by Paraná, as someone who only “look at your own belly button” and “he is not the hero of Lava Jato he appeared to be”.

According to him, the rapprochement with Bolsonaro would show that the “mask” of the ex-minister would be “falling down” after the friction that led him to leave the government in April 2020.

Abraham Weitraub led the Ministry of Education from April 2019 to June 2020. He left the portfolio to assume a position of executive director at the World Bank after being at the center of friction between the Executive and the Legislature and the Judiciary. The then minister stated, in an inter-ministerial meeting recorded on April 22, that, depending on him, he would put the “tramps in jail, starting with the STF”.

Outside the government, he and his brother Arthur Weintraub, a former special advisor to the Presidency, deepened their criticism of Bolsonaro’s alignment with the so-called parties. center. Abraham Weintraub launched the candidacy for the government of São Paulo by the PMB, but gave up running and claimed threats from the federal government.

In August, he said that, in an eventual dispute between Bolsonaro and a PT candidate, he would “cover your nose” and vote for the current president “knowing what he is and what that family represents”.

The brothers competed for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for São Paulo, but were not elected. Abraham had 4,057 votes, while Arthur it received only 1990.