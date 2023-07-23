The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) published this Saturday the updated list of prices current maximums of LP Gas in each municipality of Baja California for the week included between July 23 and 29, 2023. The inhabitants of this border region will be able to keep informed about the costs of this important fuel during this period.

In the Ensenada and San Quintín area, the price per kilo of LP Gas remains at $15.88, while the liter is sold at $8.57, this represents 52 cents more than the previous week per kilo of hydrocarbon.

For their part, Playas de Rosarito and San Felipe also maintain a price per kilo of $15.95, and a liter of LP Gas stands at $8.61, values ​​that remain stable in line with the CRE’s pricing policy.

The capital of Baja California, Mexicali, together with Tecate and Tijuana, presents the same prices as Playas de Rosarito and San Felipe, with $15.95 per kilo and $8.61 per liter of LP Gas.