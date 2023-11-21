After the historic victory of the Argentine team against Brazil, at the Maracaná, everything was celebration in the Albiceleste delegation. However, an hour later the climate changed, after Lionel Scaloni’s press conference, who questioned his continued leadership of the team.
“One important thing I wanted to say. It’s stopping the ball. I have a lot of things to think about at this time. These players have given me a lot. I need to think a lot,” he said to the surprise of everyone present. And he added: “It’s not a goodbye. But it is difficult to continue… I need to think about what I am going to do because the bar is very high. This National Team needs a coach who is good. Then I will tell the president and the players,” he closed, posing a strong question forward. .
Since his arrival to the Argentine national team, after being much discussed for his lack of experience as a coach, Scaloni won everything he had in front of him: Copa América (at the Maracaná, no more, no less), the Finalissima and, of course, the World Cup in Qatar 2022, after a long drought without World Cups.
What will be the reasons that led the coach to make these statements, after a victory of this magnitude on Brazilian soil? Will Scaloni continue to lead the Argentine team?
News in development.
#Lionel #Scaloni #questioned #continuity #Argentine #team #victory #Brazil