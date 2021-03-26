Godzilla vs Kong it was finally released in various countries around the world, and from what we have seen, critics have divided opinions as to its quality.

This epic showdown has yet to come to USA, but the first reports reveal that it could have the greatest success at the box office, at least so far in the pandemic.

The first indicator is China, where on his first day, Godzilla vs Kong managed to raise nothing more and nothing less than $ 21.5 million dollars.

Godzilla vs Kong would be the most successful movie in the monsterverse

These data were provided by The Hollywood Reporter, who points out that this film, directed by Adam Wingard, exceeded the income of Godzilla: King of Monsters, which in 2019 raised $ 20.9 million dollars on its first day within the Asian country.

Although in Mexico and other countries it has already been released, Godzilla vs Kong will make its long-awaited debut in the United States on March 31, reaching theaters and the platform HBO Max simultaneously.

It is worth noting that in China competed against Hola Mama, considered the most important film so far this year, and against the re-release of Avatar of James cameron, far surpassing both.

A legendary showdown.

It is still too early to estimate the full performance it will have. Godzilla vs Kong, but the earlier tapes of the monsterverse exceeded $ 500 million worldwide, with the exception of Godzilla II: King of the Monsters, which generated just over $ 386.

If you have not seen it yet, we leave you the official synopsis to cheer you up.

‘Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong when these mythical adversaries find themselves in a spectacular battle with the fate of the world at stake. Kong and his protectors set out on a dangerous journey to find their true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphan with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the world. The epic clash between the two Titans, instigated by unseen forces, is just the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the Earth’s core. ‘

