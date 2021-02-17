Developers will always defend their creations tooth and nail, however, there are times when they may gamble too much and lose out. In this precise case, Josef Fares plays it big and says that if it bores you ‘It Takes Two‘, he will pay you a thousand dollars. Is this serious or was it just saying?

During a recent interview with GameInformer, director Josef Fares says he was saddened to hear that only 51% of players finished A way out, and says he plans to increase that number to 100% with It Takes Two. This, from where you see it, sounds like a very risky bet.

‘People came up to me and said, ‘Wow, it’s great that 51 percent of A Way Out players finished the game,’ and they said that’s an extremely high percentage, but it actually makes me sad. That means 49 percent of the people didn’t finish it. It is not something I should be happy about ‘said the director of It Takes Two.

How does the It Takes Two thousand dollar bet work?

‘That’s another thing I can guarantee you with It Takes Two: it’s impossible, and quote me on this, to get tired of this game. You can put this as a headline. I can literally give $ 1,000 to anyone who says, ‘Oh, I’m tired of this game now because I’m not surprised.’ One thousand dollars! I guarantee you. I’ll give it to everyone who gets tired. But they have to be honest about it. ‘said Josef Fares.

Now, one thing is what he guarantees and another is reality. It sounds more like a statement to create some expectation than something you are going to do. Finally, It Takes Two will have to excite the players when it goes on sale and if the game is good, everyone will be excited and if not, then it will be forgotten.

The words of Josef Fares around It Takes Two should not be taken so literally, rather it is a symbol that he has a lot of confidence in his game and, until it comes out, we can clearly say if it is worth it or not. Do not stop following the conversation on our social networks and stay on TierraGamer.

