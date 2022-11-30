In contrast to the passenger car market, which has fallen by more than 60% since the beginning of the year, the bus market, on the contrary, has increased by 6.9%. A 31% decrease was recorded only in the minibus segment. Experts call the main problem of the Russian fleet a very old age of buses. In the short term, it will only increase, they believe. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

Russia ahead

Since the beginning of the year, more than 9.5 thousand buses of various classes (excluding minibuses) have been sold in Russia, which is 6.9% more than in January-October 2021. Alexander Kozlov, Development Director of the National Industrial Information Agency (NAPI), stated this at the UrbanTrans Mobility forum as part of the Bus World Expo international exhibition taking place in Moscow. He stressed that following the results of 10 months, the share of domestic manufacturers in the bus market decreased by 9.8%. However, it is still significant – 89.4%.

Production of new LiAZ buses at the Likinsky bus plant in the Moscow region Photo: RIA Novosti / Evgeny Biyatov

— Chinese and Belarusian manufacturers are actively increasing their share in the Russian bus market: their sales grew by 150% and 105%, respectively. At the same time, sales of buses of European brands decreased by more than 82%, – said Alexander Kozlov.

According to NAPI, the Belarusian MAZ, which has sold 956 buses since the beginning of the year in our country, ranked third in total sales, second only to the Russian PAZ (3820 buses) and NEFAZ (1201 units).

The most successful Chinese bus manufacturer was Yutong, which ranked fifth with a score of 604 buses. This brand yielded only to LiAZ (866 vehicles) and Volgabus (857 buses), ahead of KAVZ (351 units) and KamAZ (154 units).

Minibuses are more difficult

A different picture is emerging in the minibus market (models up to 15–17 seats). According to Sergey Udalov, executive director of the Avtostat analytical agency, sales in this market segment have decreased by 31.4% since the beginning of the year. For 10 months, about 3.6 thousand minibuses were sold, he noted.

The largest growth, according to Avtostat, was shown by Gazelle NN minibuses – 4.4 times compared to the same period last year, as well as Gazelle Business (+ 71%). At the same time, sales of Gazelle Next decreased by 38%.

Gazelle City minibus at the Innoprom exhibition in 2022 Photo: TASS/Donat Sorokin

The imposition of sanctions has had a stronger impact on the minibus market compared to large buses. The cessation of Ford Transit production in Yelabuga led to a 39% reduction in sales of this model, and due to stoppages in deliveries from other countries, sales of Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Iveco, Peugeot minibuses fell by 45–93% depending on the brand.

“Now dealers are selling small remnants of minibuses that were imported into our country at the beginning of the year. In conditions when new cars are not delivered to us, sales of these brands will tend to zero, – Sergey Udalov noted.

At the same time, new players appear on the market. According to him, the recent launch of the production of Sollers Atlant minibuses will allow this model to occupy a niche that was previously occupied by brands that actually left Russia, Udalov believes.

More independence

Experts explain the good performance of production and sales of buses in comparison with the passenger car market by the lower dependence of this segment on foreign manufacturers and suppliers of components for production.

— Traditional Russian bus manufacturers have long occupied the lion’s share of the market. Therefore, the departure from the market of a number of brands and the cessation of supplies from abroad did not greatly affect the sales of this equipment, ”Sergey Burgazliev, an independent consultant on the automotive industry, told Izvestia.

Stand with engines of the Sollers automobile plant on the territory of the Alabuga special economic zone Photo: TASS / Egor Aleev

In addition, unlike car manufacturers, Russian factories that assemble buses are less dependent on imported components. A significant part of components and assemblies for them is produced in our country, he noted.

old age

According to NAPI and Avtostat, there are about 461,000 buses and almost 286,000 minibuses in the Russian fleet. At the same time, experts call their big age the main problem.

— The share of buses older than 20 years is almost 40%. Models from 16 to 20 years old account for 14% of buses, 18% – for buses aged 11 to 15 years. Relatively “fresh” vehicles, up to 10 years old, account for only about 30% of all Russian buses,” said Alexander Kozlov, NAPI Development Director.

According to Maxim Karov, Marketing Director of the Buses Division of the GAZ Group, in order to maintain the fleet in working condition and reduce their average age, it is necessary that it be renewed annually by at least 10%. At the same time, this indicator is not observed everywhere, he stressed.

— Only a few Russian regions annually renew their fleet of city buses at the level of 8-16%. In more than 60 subjects of the federation, this figure has been about 5% since 2019, and 15 regions do not renew their fleet at all,” Karov said.

Buses Mostransavto LiAZ-5250 during scheduled maintenance Photo: RIA Novosti / Evgenia Novozhenina

As an example, he cited Moscow and St. Petersburg, which this year bought more than 2,000 new buses and electric buses, the Volgograd region, which received about 400 new cars, and Novosibirsk, which received about 100 new buses.

According to him, at the current rate of renewal of the fleet of buses, the problem of their aging will only get worse. He noted that over the past 20 years, a sharp increase in the number of buses sold was recorded in 2007 and 2012. Accordingly, there are many buses on the roads, since the release of which 10 or 15 years have passed. They will need to be replaced for the foreseeable future, Karov said.

There is something to see

Despite the difficult situation in the economy, bus manufacturers not only do not stop production, but also develop new models. So, at the Bus World Expo exhibition, KAMAZ showed the general public the all-wheel drive shift bus KAMAZ-6250. Unlike many “shifts”, which are an ordinary truck on the chassis of which a passenger module is installed, the presented sample has a frame-panel monobody with a welded load-bearing frame.

Mini-electric bus based on the electric Gazelle e-City at the Bus World Expo Photo: Kirill Sazonov

GAZ Group showed at the exhibition a mini-electric bus built on the basis of the electric Gazelle e-City. The sixteen-seater model with a range of 150 km is equipped with a variable ground clearance and a ramp that facilitates the entry of passengers with prams and passengers with disabilities. Test operation of the electric bus will last in Moscow until August 2023. After the completion of the tests, a decision will be made on the possibility of its permanent operation on the capital’s routes.

Foreign bus manufacturers also took part in the exhibition. The Belarusian MAZ brought two new items to Moscow at once: the MAZ-303E20 electric bus and the MAZ-303T2 trolleybus. And a Chinese Yutong dealer showed a tour bus adapted to run on methane.