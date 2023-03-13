the baker Ricardo Anaya affirmed that it is incredible that the largest private investment of the six-year term is an electric car plantwhich will be built by Tesla in Monterrey, while the largest public investment of the six-year term will be a refinery.

In a video message on his social networks, the former presidential candidate of the National Action Party pointed out that Tesla chose Nuevo León for energy availabilityinfrastructure and educational system.

“Tesla has just surprised the world with the announcement that it is going to invest 5 billion dollars in a plant to produce electric cars in Santa Catarina, Nuevo León, and it will undoubtedly be the largest private investment of the entire six-year term,” he said. the former national PAN leader.

“The irony is that the largest public investment of the six-year term is going to be exactly the opposite, that is, while Tesla is betting on electric cars, the 4T is betting on a very expensive refinery to produce gasoline.”

Anaya pointed out that he had said it in 2018, and it came true even sooner than expected, but at that time there was a candidate, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is now President, who believed that what mattered was building refineries.

We were concerned that the country’s resources, which in the end are limited and belong to all Mexicans, would be wasted on old ideas and obsolete projects, the former federal representative mentioned.

Ricardo Anaya insisted that López Obrador’s problem is that his ideas are very old and the proposals of many was the transition to clean energy.

“Today he is still determined to spend your money on an absurd refinery that is going to cost more than double what he said at the beginning and that it does not have to be profitable for when,” warned the former leader albiazul.

Today, Anaya assured, by a happy conjunction of circumstancesit is possible that a large investment as Tesla arrives in Mexico.

“As who says, fell from the skybecause look, instead of the President planning this and convincing everyone of the benefits of the project, it was the owner of Tesla who had to convince him,” he said.

“And instead of him saying: well, how good it is for Nuevo León, for Mexico, for its people, no. Ee was fighting for the plant to be installed near his favorite whim, which is AIFA.”

Ricardo Anaya said that López Obrador used the pretext that there was not enough water in Nuevo León, which once again exhibited his ignorance, because it turns out that the Tesla plant does not need large amounts of water.

They had to explain to him with apples and pears that Tesla is going to use only treated water, that is, water that receives treatment for reuse and that Nuevo León has more than enough, said Anaya, accused by the Attorney General of the Republic of receiving bribes to endorse the energy reform of Enrique Peña Nieto.

It is no coincidence that Tesla has chosen Nuevo León, highlighted the PAN member, because they chose Nuevo León for its communications, its logistics capacity, its ecosystem of suppliers, because it has enough energy, and something very important: one of the most robust educational systems in all of Mexico. .

“All this is what must be brought to the south of the country, which of course deserves and needs it. And what does the President bring to the southeastern states? A refinery,” he reproached.