In Mexico millions of people are in the poverty and extreme povertythat is why a young woman has gone viral on social networks by showing a “theory” of why the poor are poor and the rich are rich.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), at the end of 2020, in Mexico there were around 55.7 million people living in povertywhile 10.9 million remained in extreme poverty.

Under this scenario, a creator of content on social networks has powerfully attracted attention after she exhibited an alleged theory that would come to answer why the poor are poor and the rich are rich.

It was through the social network TikTok where a young woman posted a video in which she revealed the reasons why people with low economic resources are poor and, conversely, why the rich are rich.

According to what was exposed by the woman, the people who belong to both social classes They have different information and therefore think differently. in terms of work and money.

According to what was exposed by the tiktoker, the “poor” person enters a vicious circle that begins with the study and ends with the family, going from work to the purchase of their real estate.

“The poor look for work and work for money,” said the netizen in the post published on the Chinese virtual platform.

For her part, the young woman argued that the rich have greater economic solvency because “they leverage business with a system”, emphasizing that this happens because these people have “different” information from that of the poor.

He also stated that the rich “read books,” don’t believe everything on the news, and hang out with people who earn more than they do and know more than they do too.

Finally, the tiktoker remarked that the reason why Ferrari commercials do not show on television is simply and simply because people who can afford it are not used to watching TV.

As expected, the video did not take long to go viral and it did not take long for criticism of the reasoning of the young content creator on TikTok to arrive, assuring that she has no idea what she is talking about.