Extraneous sounds during a telephone conversation may indicate that the phone is tapped. This was announced on June 17 by an IT expert, head of the Gem4me platform development team Vahe Zakaryan.

According to him, the most common signs of a device being tapped or a phone infected are extraneous sounds during a conversation. Another sign may be the rapid discharge of the battery of the device. The fact that the device has a malicious program, according to Zakarian, can also be indicated by the spontaneous turning on of the screen.

“The significantly slower operation of all functions and applications on a smartphone, which does not correspond to the amount of RAM and its file load, is also a reason to think and find out the reason for this behavior of the device. Perhaps the virus that consumes most of the RAM is to blame for this, ”Zakarian said. Lenta. Ru.

He noted that the rapid consumption of mobile Internet may also indicate the sending of data from the phone to strangers: according to the expert, it may turn out that the mobile Internet goes to send data from the phone to intruders.

Zakarian also advised not to store card numbers and pin codes, as well as passwords for social media accounts, in separate files or notes on the phone.

On May 14, Zakarian also named commands that will help identify wiretapping on the phone. According to him, on iOS and Android, you can enter the command #21# and press call. If the system response indicates that no suspicious activity was detected, then there are no serious grounds for concern. Another one of these commands for IOS is #62#, with its help you can find out about the activated call forwarding on the device.