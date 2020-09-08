What is the life of the students like, a week after the start of the school year marked by the coronavirus? Franceinfo spent a day with them, at the Paul Landowski college, in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris.

“Hello! The mask well on the nose please!” As soon as the portal of Paul Landowski college in Boulogne-Billancourt (Hauts-de-Seine) opens, the supervisor reminds students of the rules. Wearing a mask, compulsory for everyone against Covid-19, is obviously the big change for the start of the school year, and it is not always pleasant to wear. “Sometimes it’s a little embarrassing that in the yard, we can’t take it off, we don’t get along very, very well, remarks a teenage girl. It is a little suffocating by force. “

For the first lesson of the day, the English teacher brings the students into the classroom. “OK, so let’s go!”, he says, mask on his face. We work on the pronunciation of the word “Kangaroo”, in English. How does it change having a masked teacher? “We can’t see the joint very well, that’s embarrassing”, judge a student.

We don’t hear it very well, suddenly we need to see the words in his mouth but we can’t.A studentto franceinfo

In the class next door, we work on vocalizations and scales. For this first singing session, in music lessons, again, the mask is not very practical. “I like to sing and it’s a bit drunk the mask, because we don’t sing well with it, it blocks the voice”, remarks a young boy. Children sing with one voice The rush hour lament, by Joe Dassin. “A bit stronger”, launches the professor at the piano. “It’s not very easy to sing with a mask, indeed, he concedes. What the students hear lacks precision, and it prevents comfortable breathing. “

The music teacher at Paul Landowski college, in Boulogne-Billancourt, is a masked class, like his students. (NOEMIE BONNIN / RADIO FRANCE)

At recess, mask compulsory, too! The girls chuckle among themselves at the back of the yard, watch the boys out of the corner of their eyes. These masks, “it especially gives a hospital atmosphere, it depresses me”, retorts one of them. To flirt, it changes the game. “It’s much more complicated with the mask, especially the new ones from college, we don’t know what they look like, smiles a teenage girl. There are a lot of people in my class, I know their eyes, but the rest … So it’s very, very frustrating. ” For his girlfriend, the infallible technique: “We imagine what is below.” Some disappointments? “Often.”

I thought there was a very handsome middle school boy, but finally, taking off his mask … he was very ugly.A studentto franceinfo

The whistle blows in the yard. “Leo, Victor, you keep your things with you”, launches the professor ofEPS. “You each sit at the level of a stud”. In sneakers and sportswear, the students perform, while the teacher begins to read the rules aloud. Access to the locker rooms is now prohibited, you must arrive directly in uniform, but also have your water bottle filled with water: as for the locker rooms, “we don’t go inside to drink.” Some adjustments have been made for this new school year. “We removed the acrosport, because we had to build pyramids together, contacts were mandatory, explains the teacher. We took out activities of this type, like boxing too. “

Students from Paul Landowski college in Boulogne-Billancourt are preparing for their sports class. (NOEMIE BONNIN / RADIO FRANCE)

But the point of stress for families, as for the supervisory team, is the canteen, where the students meet at lunchtime. To enter, the rules are strict: “level by level, and class by class especially”, answers the CPE. It’s not easy to avoid the crowd. Fortunately, some parents agree to babysit their child for lunch.

They heard the call from Principal Marie-Laure Barraud-Gauthier on this subject. While the closures of establishments are increasing in France after cases of Covid-19, his goal: not to leave any child by the wayside. “In the management of barrier gestures, the students still adhere very easily, but I do not want to lose some students because if we had to close classes or the establishment, it would be even more complicated”, assures the principal. For the moment, all educational projects and school trips are on hold.

Once the courses are over, if some go straight home, keep their mask at the fast food restaurant, in the street, for others, it is difficult to respect the rule. In the square located ten meters from the college, a group of girls are having fun watching videos on social networks. All are unmasked. “It is true that we take this moment a little to remove it because otherwise we are really too hot”, concedes one. “To tell the truth, we hug each other, we kiss each other, we don’t really respect”, admits the other.

They don’t really have a choice of course, but these college students have finally very quickly integrated these health measures, even if they are not always respected to the letter, they simply live their teenage life.