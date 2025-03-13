03/13/2025



Updated at 4:41 p.m.





Escape from a sect is a real challenge. Even more if the religious group belongs to your own family. This is what happened to Dawnborn in 1986 in Catalonia, who, with only 7 years old had to devise a plan to flee a community linked to the UFO phenomenon.

Alba’s house was a cell of the Rahma missiona movement led by Sixto Paz Wells, which seeks to contact the so -called ‘extraterrestrial guides’. His father, fan of the UVNI movement, contacted the founder of this mission and founded his own community, as he said on Thursday ‘Ana Rosa’s program’.

To do this, Alba’s father contacted dozens of people who convinced his beliefs. «They left and entered the house Without creating any type of link with anyone And they changed home every little time with the aim that anyone recognized them, ”they have reported in the program.

In the breasts of this sect, founded by his parents, Alba was born, who for years had to suffer physical and psychic abuse inside your home and it was even Victim of child sexual abuse. And it is that the violence was part of the punishment for not obeying those that they considered the ‘teachers’ and ‘guides’ of the community.









«I could pass days locked without eatingapart from the group without talking to anyone, ”he narrated the Telecinco program. They even gave him Water with garlic To clean your body.

Among the unusual activities that carried out inside the sect was up a mountain walking between 8 and 14 hours. The goal: to be prepared for apocalypse.

A flight and his life away from the sect

Despite raising inside a sect, Alba was schooled. «It was one of the things not to get attention. When I was born it was not very radicalized, it was radicalized over the years, ”he said in the program. “I could see that children had normal families and I didn’t have it,” he said.

Little by little, Alba was aware of everything. «At age seven the most aggressive situations began In my house and I was about Suicidate me», He told the program. All this caused him to take the final step and break with the family sect. «I realized that I had to flee from my house. I started realizing that my parents were not going to help me and that I had to set up a plan with 7 years, ”he said in ‘Ana Rosa’s program’.

Alba during his interview in ‘Ana Rosa’s program’



Telecinco





After fleeing from the sect, Alba initiated a long process of 20 years of Psychiatric therapy Out of Spain. “Thanks to techniques that I have met in other countries, I have been able to improve today to speak in front of the camera and be totally calm that what I am saying is real,” he said

At present, Alba no longer follows any psychiatric treatment. With your testimony, wait alert possible victims so that no one has to live an childhood like yours.

Today, Alba maintains contact with her parents, who are no longer linked to the sect and are separated: «I have one cordial relationship, Through messaging and sometimes specific, I visit my mother ».

For his part, the leader of the Rahma Mission Movement, in which the sect of his parents is framed, still lives and continues with the work. «It has a Business organism in which he has moved. It has an incredible structure, the uncle is brilliant, it is not a recognized sect or will ever be able to find it, ”he concludes.