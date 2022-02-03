It escaped her just as she removed the mustache of her Zorro costume: what Drusilla Foer said to attract the attention of the public

The third evening of the Sanremo 2022 Festival continues. Drusilla Foeramong her many releases on the Ariston stage, she appeared dressed as Zorro.

Her photos are going crazy on social networks in the last few minutes, the Italian public loves her and has defined her best of all the co-hosts of the Italian Song Festival.

But something happened while he was wearing the Zorro costume and many have noticed it and now Twitter went crazy!

Just at the moment when the beautiful Drusilla tore off her mustache, half a blasphemy came out: “God Crist …”. Fortunately, the actress and web star soon realized this and she is stop in time!

However, the public noticed it and wasted no time commenting on it on social networks!

It’s the most spontaneous thing ever!

Drusilla Foer’s ‘Dio Crist ..’ might be the most spontaneous thing of this evening.

Who is Drusilla Foer actually

All we do is talk about her in these last minutes, the co-host of Amadeus for the third evening of the Sanremo 2022 Festival. Drusilla Foer is a personage conceived by the Tuscan photographer Gianluca Gori.

First it depopulated on the web and then also in the cinema and in the television world. Drusilla has a true story behind him, a childhood and even a marriage. She was married to Harve Foer, from whom she took her surname and after her death, she refused to seek love again.

She was born in Siena to a wealthy family and lived first in Cuba and then in New York.

The public loves hers eleganceher being a noblewoman and her irony.

Who is his alter ego? Gianluca Gori is a actor and photographer and there is not much news about his private life. He is known for being the man who dresses up as Drusilla Foer.