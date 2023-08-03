Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

Nothing comes out for Joel in ‘At the bottom there is room’. In his quest to win over ‘Patty’ and win her heart, the son of ‘Charo’ couldn’t think of a better idea than to fake a robbery to look like the hero. For this reason, he went to Gaspar to help him and be the one who pretended to be a thief to take the bicycle from the young woman. Given this, “Teresita’s” boyfriend refused, but ended up accepting at the insistence of the “boy with a fish face.”

Already in the place and seeing where ‘Patty’ was, Joel gave some last instructions to his co-worker, who put on a ski mask and approached the delivery girl. She, in defense, attacked Gaspar and reduced him to the ground. Faced with the screams of his friend, Joel approached and saw the situation. Finally, ‘Patty’ discovered that it was all a plan by the young Gonzales, so she furiously left the place.