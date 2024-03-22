Tommaso Zorzi said that it ended with his partner Tommaso Stanzani because of him. Now the TV character would have another love

Because between Tommaso Zorzi and Tommaso Stanzani it's over? Many have wondered this, also because the couple seemed so close-knit and happy. The future judge of Guest Courtesy would have told in broad terms what happened between the couple. Furthermore, he would also have confessed that he has already had a new love for a few months that makes his heart beat faster.

The future Courtesy judge for guests, broadcast on Real Time, was recently interviewed by Vanity Fair. This was the opportunity to talk about his new television commitments and his professional life, but also his sentimental one.

Everyone knows that Tommaso Zorzi had one love story with Tommaso Stanzani. The story, however, is over. Until today it had never been known what had happened between the two, also because the couple seemed decidedly close-knit.

The television personality said that the end of the relationship with his partner definitively marked the end of a moment of his life, the one that began at Big Brother. “When it ended, an individual journey began that led me to question myself and how I wanted to appear in the eyes of people.“.

Think and think again, Zorzi understood that he wanted to be remembered.”like a decent, down-to-earth guy: that's what I would care about most“.

Tommaso Zorzi and Tommaso Stanzani, that's why it's over

Regarding the breakup with the singer and dancer, Zorzi said that, in reality, nothing sensational happened. He, however, would not have behaved well with his partner, because he was too busy with himself. Tommaso says that for both trivial and more important things he never asked him for an opinion, always making the decisions himself. “I was a little narcissistic, it's obvious. But I'm working on it, also considering that they know me like the back of my hand“.

Once that love story is over, today her heart beats for another person with whom she has been together for a few months and with whom she has decided to tread carefully: among other things, he is not even on social media, but there are those who say it could be Andrea Incontri, with whom the weekly Chi had paparazzied him last summer.