The summit will be held on the 18th and 19th of February, amidst numerous terrorist operations striking countries in the continent, east and west, the expansion of security chaos in western Libya, and intense activity in smuggling weapons.

Terror 2022

Violence linked to terrorist groups in Africa increased by 22 percent in 2022, with 6,859 terrorist attacks and violence recorded, which represents a new record, compared to 2019.

The number of victims of terrorist operations is estimated at 19,109 in 2022, while they were 12,920 in 2021, an increase of 40 percent, and 68 percent of the victims are civilians, according to the Washington-based Africa Center for Studies.

violence in the West Continent

The West Sahel region (Burkina Faso, Mali and western Niger) witnessed 2,737 violent incidents, the largest escalation in violent incidents linked to terrorist groups during 2022 compared to any region in Africa, an increase of 36 percent.

The Sahel region accounts for 40 percent of all violent activities by militant groups on the continent.

eastward violence

As for the east of the continent, in 2022 Somalia witnessed a 23 percent increase in violent activities involving the Al-Shabaab terrorist movement compared to the previous year, with a total of 2,553 events, representing 37 percent of all extremist events in Africa.

In northern Mozambique, the number of reported violent incidents linked to militant groups increased by 29 percent in 2022 to 437 terrorist attacks, while it decreased by 23 percent in 2021.

Conditions that revive terrorism

The Somali political analyst, Adam Haiba, points out in his interview with “Sky News Arabia” a number of circumstances that revive terrorism and internal conflicts on the continent:

• Absence of security and intelligence coordination between the countries of Africa.

• Weak border control between countries is the most prominent of the loopholes through which terrorist groups exploit it in the practice of smuggling crimes.

• Political instability and corruption are an important part that allows terrorist groups to expand and spread within the African continent.

• Combating terrorism in Africa is not an impossible task, but it lacks good management.

Haiba concludes that the African Union has a strategy to promote peace and security, but it did not achieve its goals, so regional organizations of the countries of the continent emerged in order to combat terrorism and achieve economic integration.

Losses of 119 billion dollars

A United Nations study in 2019 monitored the losses of the African economy from the growth of terrorism, amounting to more than 119 billion US dollars from 2007 to 2016, a number that could double over the past six years.

The total economic impact of refugees and internally displaced persons reached $1 billion between 2007 and 2016, Guterres complains.

The United Nations complains

For his part, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, affirmed his support for an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, but he complained that the role of the United Nations is getting more complicated with more conflicts.

He called at the African Union summit for a more flexible and efficient system, in accordance with the new United Nations peace agenda.

According to the African Center for Studies and Research on Terrorism of the African Union, based in Algeria, attacks on the continent increased fourfold between 2012 and 2020, when there were 508 terrorist strikes in 2012, rising to 2034 in 2020.