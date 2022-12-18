Dancing with the Stars, Selvaggia Lucarelli again against Iva Zanicchi

New fight a Dancing with the Stars between Selvaggia Lucarelli and Iva Zanicchi: this time the object of the dispute was the waltz.

In the last episode of the programme, broadcast on the evening of Saturday 17 December on Rai 1, the juror criticized the competitor for having again proposed a waltz in the competition: “It’s the fifteenth you’re doing”.

“Why is she always allowed to wear the same ball? An exception is made for them” added Selvaggia Lucarelli. Iva Zanicchi and the dancer Samuel Peron, in fact, brought a waltz recreating a choreography based on the film Gone With the Wind.

“Here they bring different dances. I don’t understand why an exception is made for VAT. You don’t wear the same dance in several episodes” commented the journalist after the rehearsal.

In the clash, therefore, the presenter Milly Carlucci intervened and specified: “We decided it from the production”.

“It must apply to everyone, because if for one the paso doble is his strong dance he always wears it. Why always waltz, because he can’t do any other dance? It doesn’t work like that” replied Selvaggia Lucarelli.