Star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has said that the confidence he got from a good performance in the Big Bash League (BBL) and not putting too much pressure on himself has led him to his new team Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Good performance helped. The all-rounder said that though only one match has taken place here and it does not take long to turn from hero to villain.Stoinis scored a 21-ball 53 in the first match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to take the team to 157 for 8 wickets. He also took 2 wickets later, leading to the match super over and Delhi won. Stoinis, who scored 705 runs for Melbourne Stars in the BBL, said, “I am confident this time.” Apart from this, he is not putting too much responsibility on himself.

He said, ‘Sometimes when you are young and in a hurry, make extra effort to do well. I did not want to do anything like this this year. However, if only one match has taken place, then it does not take long to turn from hero to villain. My focus is on enjoying the game fully. ‘

Stoinis said that the balance of the Delhi Capitals team is right. He said, ‘There are Ricky Ponting as coaches, who set high standards. We also have experienced players with the energy of young players. The balance of the team is very good. ‘ Delhi will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.