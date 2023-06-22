With everything but fear. thus assured Natalia Salas that he would compete in the kitchen of “The great chef: famous”, the program that won the affection of the Peruvian public. The show, which arrives with its second season this Thursday, June 22, will bring 12 new celebrities to prepare the best dishes; In addition, the double requirement of the jury was announced compared to the first season. This raised the doubts of Natalia Salas, who believes that all those who compete are having their first opportunity in reality. This was what she said exclusively for The Republic.

“It doesn’t seem fair to me, really. We’re all here, but why? This is a new group, it’s a new opportunity. We’re going to do our best. I don’t know how to cook at all, but I’ll think of them as my theater directors and I’m in the role of superchef”he held between laughs.

Who will be in the second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

There is very little left for the long-awaited second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” to premiere. Days before the official launch, latin unveiled the name of all the public figures who will be in the kitchen of the most watched culinary reality show in the country.

Alessandra Fuller

Mr Peet

Monica Torres

jimmy santy

Laura Spoa

Junior Silva

Belen Estevez

Katia Palma

Mauricio Mesones

Jesus Neyra

Antonio Pavon

Natalia Salas.

Laura Spoya will be one of the 12 participants of the well-known culinary reality show. Photo: Composition LR/ Fabrizio Oviedo/Instagram/Laura Spoya/The Great Chef: Celebrities

What did Javier Masías say about the entry of these celebrities?

Santi Lesmes spoke for several minutes with several of the participants who will be in the second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. In the middle of the report, the driver of “Arriba mi gente” approached the jury Javier Masias to ask him about the news that is coming in the program.

True to his style, the strict judge did not hesitate to attack the 12 celebrities who will be stepping on Latina’s kitchen in the coming days. “We expected more level”, commented the culinary critic.

How many celebrities were eliminated from “The Great Chef”?

fiorella rodriguez

Natalia Málaga (Leyla Chihuán as her reinforcement)

George Henderson

Patricia Porto Carrero

Miguel Vergara

milett figueroa

‘Nico’ Ponce

Korina Rivadeneira

Andres Vilchez

Susan Leon

Which contestants made it to the FINAL of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

After a week full of daily eliminations, Karina Calmet and Ricardo Rondón managed to survive all the challenges of “The Great Chef: CelebritiesIn this way, on the night of this June 21, both will have one last chance to try to win the long-awaited trophy. Susan León could not charm the jury with her dish and was left with third place in the culinary reality show.



