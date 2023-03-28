With Max Verstappen and Nyck de Vries, 10 percent of the Formula 1 grid this year is of Dutch origin, although their results during the first races of the season differed considerably. Verstappen was supreme in Bahrain and drove from fifteenth to second place in Saudi Arabia, while De Vries crossed the finish line relatively anonymously in fourteenth place at both grands prix and has not yet scored a World Cup point this season.

Despite that discrepancy, the presence of Verstappen and De Vries is at first sight a great achievement for the Netherlands. Such a prominent representation at the highest level of motorsport is something that Dutch Formula 1 enthusiasts have long dreamed of.

The current situation is not entirely unique. In 1952, when the official Formula 1 World Championship had only just hatched, Dries van der Lof and Jan Flinterman appeared together at the start of the Grand Prix of the Netherlands. Air Force Officer Flinterman and his Maserati soon disappeared from the scene with a breakdown. Sports car driver Van der Lof made it to the finish in his HWM, but was not classified because he finished twenty laps behind after a long pit stop.

A decade later, in 1962, Ben Pon and Carel Godin de Beaufort also turned up together in the Zandvoort dunes. Pon, descendant of the well-known family of car importers, only got a lap and a half far. His Porsche hit the Scheivlak next to the track, flipped over and ended up in the fences. Miraculously, Pon survived the blow and then saw how his friend Godin de Beaufort finished sixth and scored his first world championship point.

‘Double Dutch’

More recently, in 2005, Christijan Albers and Robert Doornbos were teammates for six months with the small Minardi team. But what, according to Albers’ manager, was a golden marketing opportunity under the somewhat clichéd slogan ‘Double Dutch’, soon turned into mutual hatred and envy. On paper, the orange combination Albers-Doornbos was an interesting one, in reality the two very different personalities were incompatible.

Verstappen and De Vries set a new standard in 2023 on one important point. Where their predecessors often owed their start(s) to the mediation of the Dutch motorsport club KNAC and other people with influence or financial clout, this is the first time in the Formula 1 history that both Dutch drivers were selected purely on talent.

Verstappen (25) needs no further introduction as a two-time world champion, but the late Formula 1 debutant De Vries (28) has also come to Alpha Tauri without a penny in sponsorship budget. Red Bull, the employer of both drivers, appointed the two because they were the best candidates for the job.

This immediately raises the question of whether their nationality really matters. For the fans along the track or at home on the couch, their origin is of course important, but for Red Bull it makes little difference at the bottom of the line whether Verstappen and De Vries have a Belgian, an Israeli or a Peruvian passport. As long as they go hard.

Elite and commercial

Formula 1 is also not a sport like many others. Motorsport has never been elevated to an Olympic discipline and, unlike many other world championships, there is no TeamNL, no Orange in Formula 1. This exceptional position is partly due to the elitist and highly commercial nature of the sport, and partly to its history.

Driving through the Netherlands on a Saturday morning, you will see countless sports fields full of children who are busy playing football or hockey, encouraged by enthusiastic parents and carers on the side. That grassroots approach, fueled and supported by national federations, sports ministers and local governments, does not exist in motorsport, if at all. That sport is also significantly smaller at the lower level: the Netherlands has only about fifty go-kart tracks.

Motor racing was once born as a pastime for aristocrats and is still an activity that remains out of reach for many people. Formula 1 teams are commercial marketing machines, owned and controlled by billion-dollar companies rather than national sporting federations. That trickles down to the lowest level: even karting requires significant investment to get started, let alone be successful.

Due to the high costs, it is not a sport that many children practice voluntarily or that is heavily subsidized. Although many young children dream of a life as a professional football player or other professional athlete, if that turns out to be an unfeasible card, there is still no man or woman overboard. Sports is fun, sports is healthy and you don’t need much for that.

This is different in karting: those who can make the investments often do so with a clear ambition to climb the ladder. Participating in karting and motorsport is certainly not more important than winning, the sport is far too expensive for that – with a few wealthy exceptions. Of course, this organizational structure and the lack of national teams also have an impact on how nationality is experienced by the athletes themselves.

The Wilhelmus

Football players dream of Orange, and playing or even being selected for the national team is a great honor for every top athlete. That sense of national honor is much less important for racing drivers. Just think: when the Dutch won the European Football Championship in 1988, the Amsterdam canals almost burst at the seams during the celebration. Max Verstappen has yet to be offered his first canal cruise.

His nationality is of course not completely without meaning: the Belgian-born Verstappen does feel Dutch, as he told the Belgian newspaper in 2014 The newspapaer. Although he grew up with his mother in Belgium, he spent so much time with Dutch people during his karting years that he chose to race under the Dutch flag.

And when Verstappen wins a race, the Wilhelmus traditionally sounds, as the national anthems for the winning driver and constructor have been played for decades after a Formula 1 race. But still, his big dream was never to become world champion in a Dutch car or with a Dutch team. The world title itself was the goal, and you can also win it in the British-built bolide of an Austrian-Thai drinks manufacturer.

Maybe this will change someday. In fact, it has already been tried. At the beginning of this century, a sheikh from Dubai founded the A1 Grand Prix, a racing series that was presented as the ‘World Cup of Motorsport’. The field consisted of national teams, with cars painted in the national colors (although all were built by Lola of Great Britain).

Max’s father and former Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen, among others, drove for Team Netherlands a number of times and even won a race in South Africa in the bright orange car. But A1GP was short-lived and collapsed after only a few seasons due to economic problems and a lack of interest from the wider public.

Formula 1, especially in the Netherlands, is nowadays much more linked to national pride. Anyone who walks through the entrance gates of Circuit Zandvoort again this summer for the Grand Prix of the Netherlands will end up in an orange sea and a folk festival that seemed unthinkable a few years ago.

At the same time, the exclusive, global character of Formula 1 is also what attracts many fans. Many enthusiasts marvel at the state-of-the-art, multimillion-dollar cars and the VIP guests from Hollywood and other top athletes who are guests at races around the world. Deep pockets will always be necessary. In Formula 1 you will never have enough with two goals, a training shirt and a ball.