In Serbia, where guns are so prolific that they are a regular part of wedding and birthday celebrations, two mass shootings in two days have led to a reckoning over the role of firearms in culture.

The shootings, in which 17 people were killed and 21 wounded, prompted the country’s president to call for sweeping changes to Serbia’s gun laws. But many Serbs say that Enforcement measures in a country with a deeply rooted tradition of gun ownership and large numbers of illegal weapons will be impossible.

“It is part of our culture, children inherit weapons from their parents and grandparents.”, said Miriana Marinkovic, 39, adding that people would not give up their firearms so easily. “They will dig holes and bury the weapons. They will hide them in wells and even in cemeteries”.

Widespread gun ownership is largely a legacy of the wars that followed the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s. According to authorities, around 400,000 people, around 6 percent of the population, legally own firearms., not including hunting weapons. Despite having the third-highest rate of gun ownership in the world, mass shootings were rare — until now.

After the attacks — one on a school in Belgrade, the capital, and another on nearby farming villages — President Aleksandar Vucic promised the “almost complete disarmament” from the country. He said authorities would try to reduce the number of legal gun owners by up to 90 percent.

His call for gun control was echoed in Malo Orasje, one of the two villages where the second massacre took place. “Nobody needs weapons; there are simply too many guns in this countrysaid Branka Mitrovic, 56, who was leaving a cemetery where five of the victims had just been buried.

Vucic has promised a full background check on gun owners, including drug and psychological tests, enhanced surveillance of shooting ranges and a two-year moratorium on new licenses. He also called for a month-long amnesty for gun owners to turn in illegal weapons without penalty, before stricter measures.

But many in Serbia are skeptical that the measures will work.

“There is no way I can implement thissaid Stefan Markovic, 29, a construction worker from Dubona, the other village where the latest shootings took place. “Nobody can do anything about it”.

Markovic, who lost several friends in the shooting, said the gun ownership rate was too high to reduce significantly. When asked if he had a weapon, he smiled approvingly.

Maria Todorovic, who lives in the village, said guns were so ingrained in her culture that she sometimes forgot how dangerous they could be. She said she was in the family’s garden when the gunman began shooting from a few feet away.

“We thought it was someone celebrating a birthday,” he said.

CONSTANT MEHEUT

THE NEW YORK TIMES