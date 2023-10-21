The program ‘My mom cooks better than yours’ says goodbye After six years of broadcast, the gastronomic space, hosted by Ethel Pozo and Yaco Eskenazi, came to an end and will celebrate its last broadcast with guests such as Micheille Soifer and the announcer Carloncho. Ethel Pozo thanked the public for their support since the premiere of the first episode in 2017.

“It all started six years ago and we reached the end of one of the most successful seasons of ‘My mom cooks better than yours,’” is heard in the promotional video. “It has been six wonderful years”said Ethel Pozo.

