Christian Rivero announced his departure from Latina after more than a decade of working on the channel. Let us remember that he was in charge of directing multiple productions such as 'Peru is talented', 'Yo soy', 'Los reyes del playback', among others. But for 2024, the communicator decided to step aside to carry out new projects that have not yet come to light. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Cristian Rivero say about his departure from Latina?

It's a statement, Rivero He appreciated the opportunity and the channel's trust in his work. He pointed out that there are cycles that must be closed and that it was gratifying for him to have brought large formats to television to families in their homes.

“It has been more than 12 years leading projects that remain engraved in my heart and in my memory. Thanks to the teams that made all this content possible, to the brands for supporting us, to the press for disseminating and giving their opinion, to the public who enjoyed and were able to meet as a family in front of a screen, and to my family, who are always my great support.” , wrote.

What will Cristian Rivero do after leaving Latina Televisión?

The driver promised great surprises on a personal level. Until the end of this note there is no information of any entry to another channel. From his social networks, Cristian shares his trips for the end of the year.

“There are cycles that must close, but others begin. 2024 will be a challenging year with beautiful things. The best is yet to come”he finished.

Cristian Rivero described his 2023 as a year “full of challenges.” Photo: Communiqué / Cristian Rivero

