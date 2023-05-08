The subject identified as Luis Ángel Vázquez García, will be behind bars for more than a century, after participating in the murder of four people in a bar and three more in Chalco

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) obtained a sentence of 137 years in prison for Luis Angel Vazquez Garciaafter being accredited his participation in the homicide of four men, as well as the qualified homicide to the detriment of three more people, events perpetrated in April 2022, in a bar in the municipality of Ixtapaluca.

After reviewing the evidence collected, provided and exposed by FGJEM, the Judicial Authority based in Chalco issued this sentence for the defendant, who must also pay fines, in addition to the fact that his civil and political rights were suspended.

These events occurred in the early morning of April 11, 2022, when the seven victims were inside an establishment called "Happy Bar Vip Terrace"located on Cuauhtémoc avenue, Santa Cruz Tlapacoya neighborhoodplace where the now sentenced and three other individuals arrived, who carried firearms.

Those involved detonated firearms against the seven victims; As a result, four people died and three more were injured, for which they were transferred to hospitals in the area to receive medical attention.

With all the information collected, in May of that same year, Vázquez García, responsible for this multi-homicide, was arrested, for which he was presented before the Social Representative and later admitted to the Social Reintegration Centerat the disposal of a Judge, who, after legal proceedings, handed down this sentence.