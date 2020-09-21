Schools will apply a new health protocol concerning Covid-19 on Tuesday. The rules are lightened in particular on the closing of classes.

“The new protocol will make it possible to have fewer closed classes”, a promise from the Minister of National Education, Monday September 21 on RTL, while 2,000 classes are currently closed, according to Jean-Michel Blanquer. The new, more flexible health protocol comes into effect on Tuesday. Class closures will only be made from three students who test positive for the coronavirus. Below, the sick student will stay at home but the others will continue in class.

In this Parisian school, a class has already had to be closed less than a month after the start of the school year. So for Laure, whose daughter is educated in the establishment, the rules had to be relaxed. “I think children need to go to school, she says. I’m a stay-at-home mom so I have plenty of time to take care of my daughter, and school needs it. “

I think it’s a pretty good thing if everyone stays very vigilant.Laure, parent of a student

The closure of a class can now only be decided if at least three students are carriers of the coronavirus. A sufficient rule for the father of a pupil in CP: “It doesn’t worry me and the little ones aren’t either. We can’t close schools or classes every time. It’s going to be complicated, we’re working”. Economic recovery is privileged with this protocol, according to Roger Pouessel, the director of a Parisian primary school: “I fully understand that for societal reasons and that for economic reasons, indeed, we cannot close a school because there is only one case.”

But it is the communication and the incessant changes that are difficult to bear. “Four protocols since the start of the year, deplores the director. They are sometimes contradictory between the recommendations of the ministry and those of the academy. And it’s up to us to try to translate these protocols into reality, that’s the difficulty. “

It is not understandable for the parents and who does the communication with the parents? These are the teachers and the principals.Roger Pouessel, school principal

Teachers also wonder if their health is well protected. “They are still very worried and find it difficult to understand that we go from a situation which was the confinement of the class to ‘you risk nothing’ because you wear masks’. They are lost.”, explains Roger Pouessel. And what to do when students show symptoms but are not yet tested? “I reread the texts and I found the sentence: ‘unusual symptoms’, which leaves me completely stunned because to me, it does not mean anything.”

We expect consistency, continues Roger Pouessel. “Honestly, I’m tired, he confides. Kids are sponges blows the director. They feel good when things are wrong. “

