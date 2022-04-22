HBO Max has confirmed that it does not plan to charge its users for sharing passwords like Netflix. While the red N platform is going through a crisis after losing thousands of users, competition in the world of streaming series and movies could take a new direction this year 2022.

However, although the company founded by Reed Hastings plans a possible change in strategy, the truth is that its competition had already considered the issue of passwords since its inception.

John Stankey, CEO of AT&T (company that owns WarnerMedia and therefore HBO Max), pointed out that they do not plan to follow in the footsteps of the video-on-demand pioneer.

HBO Max is a relatively new streaming platform compared to Netflix as it was launched only 2 years ago. Photo: CNET

“We thought about how we built the product and that we gave customers enough flexibility [sobre contraseñas compartidas]although we don’t want to see rampant abuse ”, Stankey noted in a meeting with investors (via Deadline).

Likewise, the representative indicated that all the terms and conditions specified to the user, which include what they can and cannot do with respect to the platform, have been fulfilled to date.

Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu are some of the most used streaming platforms today. Photo: Composite/Netflix/Disney Plus, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video/Apple TV

In this way, Stankey implied that sharing passwords between users inside and outside the same household was an issue they considered when creating HBO Max.

HBO Max in full growth

The AT&T CEO also revealed that the growth of his platform is progressing well. In the first quarter of 2022, they added 3 million subscribers and 12.8 in the last year.

HBO Max has series and movies from Warner Bros, as well as original content from the television channel. Photo: HBO Max