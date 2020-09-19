As the English government tries to avoid general containment and multiplies local measures, in Newcastle, in the north-east of England, if the new restrictions have been in effect for a little more than 24 hours, they are obviously not well integrated by everyone.

Obviously, she is talking about the coronavirus and all these young people who gather in too many numbers and make everyone take risks. Yet according to her, it is not complicated to follow the instructions. “These are half restrictions, she indicates. It doesn’t really affect us. The 10 p.m. curfew? I’m a single mom, normally at this time I’m home. “

As long as I can go out to shop and my daughter goes to school … It might sound selfish but it’s not that hard when you think about it.Lisato franceinfo

Except that it is also forbidden to meet people outside her home, as she is doing right now and the tone is changing. “You say I can’t come to a bar and have a drink with my friends, right?” Lisa gets carried away and it is finally out of the question that she will change her habits for London politicians who do not understand anything about life here, far from the capital. And it is Michael, who accompanies him, who concludes the discussion. “Boris Johnson is a jerk, he annoys. He takes us for idiots. They are destroying this country. “

Dawn and her dog Alfie, in Newcastle. (RICHARD PLACE / RADIO FRANCE)

Away from the pints, Dawn enjoys the greenery. In a downtown park, she is with Alfie, her little dog. She has just spent a good hour sitting in the sun surrounded by five people. Dawn says she plays by the rules. “Except here in the park, she concedes. We are several to walk our dogs. We did this throughout the lockdown. For an hour, we let our dogs “socialize” but we humans stay 3 meters from each other. It is important that the dogs go out every day and see other dogs but we are always very careful.“

In the city center, a fresh wind seizes this telephone salesman posted in front of his store. The notes of the musician sitting on the sidewalk fail to cheer him up. He laments these streets he considers deserted and prays that a second general confinement does not occur.