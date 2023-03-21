The PSV of the Netherlands announced a radical and exemplary measure against a fan who carried out an invasion of the field and an attack on the rival goalkeeper.

The attack occurred in the Dutch PSV Eindhoven match against Sevilla, when the fan entered the field to attack the goalkeeper of the Spanish club, in the second leg of the round of 32 of the Europa League.

exemplary punishment

PSV has announced that the fan attacked Marko DmitrovicSerbian goalkeeper for Sevilla, on February 23 at the Philips Stadion, will not be able to access the sports venue for the next 40 years.

Dylano K., as the 20-year-old follower was identified, jumped onto the pitch in the 92nd minute of the match, which ended 2-0, and tried to hit the Sevilla goalkeeper, who reduced him until the arrival of the security agents, who they proceeded to their arrest.

Later it was revealed that he had a blood alcohol level of 1.6 and he had already been banned from entering the stadium twice.

For his action he was sentenced to three months in jail, one of them conditional, which he is serving; and to be on probation for two years.

In addition, he was fired from his job and expelled from the sports club to which he belonged.

The Cataño case

Expulsion of Daniel Cataño

In Colombia, a similar case happened this year when a Tolima fan entered the pitch and hit the Millonarios player. Daniel Catano. The punishment for the fan was 3 years without accessing sports venues.

The player, for his part, was given 3 sanction dates for responding to the aggression. Unlike Cataño, what the Sevilla goalkeeper did was reduce the fan until the authorities arrived.

EFE